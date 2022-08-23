Anoncoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $108.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar. Anoncoin has a market cap of $44,247.27 and $108.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Anoncoin
Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Anoncoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
