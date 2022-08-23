Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,332.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,332.50 ($16.10).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.04) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($17.64) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,134 ($13.70) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74). The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,144.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,390.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,511.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.06%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

