Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Down 1.3 %

AON traded down $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.93. 13,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.74. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

