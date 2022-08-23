APENFT One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.38 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, APENFT has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $161.94 million and approximately $15.38 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,489.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003835 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00075497 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

