Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $4.40 price objective on the stock.

Appen Stock Performance

Shares of APPEF opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. Appen has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that collects and labels image, text, speech, audio, video, and other data used to build and enhance artificial intelligence systems. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, and text data collection services pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

