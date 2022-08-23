Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $4.40 price objective on the stock.
Appen Stock Performance
Shares of APPEF opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. Appen has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.28.
About Appen
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Appen (APPEF)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
- The Tipping Point is Finally Arriving for Lemonade
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.