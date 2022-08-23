Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

AMAT stock opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

