Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.62.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.77.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.