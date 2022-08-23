Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.62.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average is $113.77. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Applied Materials by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

