Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (AQUNU) Plans to Raise $50 Million in August 26th IPO

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (AQUNU) plans to raise $50 million in an initial public offering on Friday, August 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $64.8 million.

Chardan acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is a new SPAC (special purposed acquisition company) or blank check offering – a unit offering in which each unit consists of one share of common stock, one redeemable warrant and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. The proposed symbol for the stock is “AQU” while the proposed symbol for the warrant is “AQUNW” and the proposed symbol for the right is “AQUNR”. This is a NASDAQ listing.) We intend to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector. We intend to target businesses with a total enterprise value of between $150 million and $300 million. (Incorporated in Delaware) New energy-related companies we intend to focus on range from emerging to established solution providers that effectuate or support electric mobility and motion across a wide range of industries, including but not limited to passenger and commercial transportation, warehouse and logistics, factory automation and other tech-enabled “smart” environments. **Note: We affirmatively exclude as an initial business combination target any company of which financial statements are audited by an accounting firm that the United States PCAOB is unable to inspect for two consecutive years beginning in 2021 and any target company with China operations consolidated through a VIE structure. (Note: Aquaron Acquisition was expected to price its SPAC IPO sometime during the week of Aug. 8, 2022; the pricing was on a “day to day” status, as of the middle of the week.) “.

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2021 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 515 Madison Ave. 8th Floor New York NY 10022 and can be reached via phone at 646-970-2181.

