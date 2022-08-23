ARCS Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, ARCS has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. ARCS has a market capitalization of $796,261.15 and $226,242.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARCS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARCS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00129416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033209 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00073038 BTC.

ARCS Coin Profile

ARCS (ARX) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.

Buying and Selling ARCS

According to CryptoCompare, “The philosophy of the AIre project is a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARCS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARCS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.