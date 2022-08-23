Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Ardor has a market capitalization of $109.43 million and $3.24 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00106943 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00019653 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001419 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00254793 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00031027 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008562 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000113 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
