Arepacoin (AREPA) Trading Down 40.2% Over Last Week

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $35,947.71 and $2.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded down 40.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,186,897 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

