Argent Trust Co Acquires 3,860 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,729,000 after purchasing an additional 947,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

