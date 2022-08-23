Argent Trust Co Boosts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,419,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 326,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,401,000 after buying an additional 111,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,699 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $359.80 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

