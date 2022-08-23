Argent Trust Co Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after acquiring an additional 154,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.06.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle International Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average is $177.80. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.