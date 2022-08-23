Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $226.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

