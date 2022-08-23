Argent Trust Co Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average is $165.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
