Argent Trust Co Sells 891 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $241.44 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.73.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

