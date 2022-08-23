ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $59,661.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00771511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.