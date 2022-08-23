Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Shares Down 2.8%

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.58. 4,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 219,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Artivion in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artivion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Artivion news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares in the company, valued at $492,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $124,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares in the company, valued at $492,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $164,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,328,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,987,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,565,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,527,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

