Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.37 and last traded at $43.43. 477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 456,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Europe cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.47.

Arvinas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,917,000 after purchasing an additional 167,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after buying an additional 160,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after buying an additional 280,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

