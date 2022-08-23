Arweave Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Arweave has a market cap of $411.92 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $12.33 or 0.00057475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000207 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

