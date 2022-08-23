AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Trading Up 26.9% This Week

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $5.14 or 0.00023893 BTC on major exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,513.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00165031 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003842 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129187 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033610 BTC.
About AS Roma Fan Token
ASR is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token
