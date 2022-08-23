Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 53,180 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 225.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,180 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $141.66. The stock had a trading volume of 145,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $145.09.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.