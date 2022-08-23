Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 25.4% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 105,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $115.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,566,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average of $118.69. The company has a market capitalization of $210.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

