Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,339,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.



