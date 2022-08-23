Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $28.94 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $573.25. 32,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.27. The company has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,427 shares of company stock valued at $40,375,225 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

