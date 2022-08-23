Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,425. The company has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

