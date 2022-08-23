Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 731 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 160,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 382,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,834 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.03. 145,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,500. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.71 and its 200 day moving average is $241.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

