Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,112,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 910% from the average daily volume of 209,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aston Bay Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About Aston Bay

(Get Rating)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 118 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 381,468 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada, as well as holds an interest in the Blue Ridge project located in central Virginia, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.