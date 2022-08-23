Astrantus Ltd Acquires New Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $226,347,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $317,854,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $96,818,000.

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

NYSE:AA traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 119,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,222. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

