Astrantus Ltd Acquires Shares of 24,300 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Vale accounts for 0.8% of Astrantus Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Price Performance

VALE stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,093,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

