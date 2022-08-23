Astrantus Ltd Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Astrantus Ltd grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 392.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.47. 131,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,084,091. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.