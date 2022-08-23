Astrantus Ltd Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Astrantus Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 0.8% of Astrantus Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 626,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,183,000 after buying an additional 576,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after purchasing an additional 541,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $162.36. The company had a trading volume of 31,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

