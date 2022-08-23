Astrantus Ltd Invests $418,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,189. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

