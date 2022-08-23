Astrantus Ltd Makes New $465,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Truist Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Astrantus Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
