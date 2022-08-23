Astrantus Ltd Makes New $465,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Truist Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Astrantus Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 58,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

