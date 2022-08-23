Astrantus Ltd Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $14,678,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 469.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,665,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

Shares of OKE traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

