Astrantus Ltd Sells 3,400 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Astrantus Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 256.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,273,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT traded down $3.88 on Tuesday, reaching $135.32. 10,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

Several research firms have commented on CPT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

