Astrantus Ltd Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Dropbox Stock Performance

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,383,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,467.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,770 shares of company stock worth $1,600,415. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 58,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.