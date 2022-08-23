Astrantus Ltd Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 58,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.84.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
