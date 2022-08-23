Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.15 million. Asure Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.05–$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,457.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 236,468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 34.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

