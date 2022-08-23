AurusDeFi (AWX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $12,565.00

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, AurusDeFi has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One AurusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00005196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AurusDeFi has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $12,565.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AurusDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,337.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00073309 BTC.

About AurusDeFi

AurusDeFi (AWX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus.

AurusDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AurusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.