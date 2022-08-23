Auto (AUTO) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Auto (AUTO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Auto has a market capitalization of $16.17 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be purchased for about $305.11 or 0.01419540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auto has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,493.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003830 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00129020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00075003 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Buying and Selling Auto

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

