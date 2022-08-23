Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $263.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $216.00 to $263.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.52.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.55. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,064,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Autodesk by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 363,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

