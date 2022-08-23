Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 174.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

ADP traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $256.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

