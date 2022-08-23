AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $228.00 at Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVB. Barclays lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.95.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $4.25 on Tuesday, hitting $206.08. 10,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after acquiring an additional 390,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,751,000 after acquiring an additional 330,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,421,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,576 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

