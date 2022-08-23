Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

