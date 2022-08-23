Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,360,000.00 in Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,998,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,648,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,829. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AVYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
