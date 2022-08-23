Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Avient by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its position in Avient by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avient by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Avient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avient by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE AVNT opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

