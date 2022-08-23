Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $122.99 and last traded at $123.09. Approximately 4,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 335,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AXON. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,539,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.