Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives $36.26 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYRWF. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from $6.75 to $4.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Ayr Wellness Trading Down 5.4 %

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

